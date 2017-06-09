Nigeria: CDHR, Aka Ikenga Seek Urgent Action Against Backers of Northern Youths

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and the think tank of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Aka Ikenga, have called for a swift action against sponsors and arrowheads of the eviction notice currently raising concerns in the polity.

Both groups yesterday described the declaration as reckless, asking the security hierarchy to fish them out and sanction the backers to serve as deterrent to others.

In a statement by its Director of Programme and Projects, Dr. Bode Fasade, CDHR condemned the threat, describing it as unguarded, myopic, reckless and most provocative.

According to the rights group, the remarks did not only threaten the security and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria as a single geo-political entity, but were also treasonable as they contravened sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The President Emeritus of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, said the ultimatum should be given utmost attention by the security agencies.

He said: " It should be borne in mind that the Biafra agitation is peaceful and does not threaten anybody. But the full weight of the security agencies has been brought to bear on the agitators including death, arrests, detention without trial, flagrant disobedience of court order and prosecution.

"Is it not surprising that this amorphous group is given the prestigious Arewa House to ventilate all the rubbish it did two days ago?"

He, therefore, called on those saddled with the task of ensuring adherence to the tenets of the constitution to rein in trouble-shooters.