9 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: CDHR, Aka Ikenga Seek Urgent Action Against Backers of Northern Youths

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bertram Nwannekanma

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and the think tank of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Aka Ikenga, have called for a swift action against sponsors and arrowheads of the eviction notice currently raising concerns in the polity.

Both groups yesterday described the declaration as reckless, asking the security hierarchy to fish them out and sanction the backers to serve as deterrent to others.

In a statement by its Director of Programme and Projects, Dr. Bode Fasade, CDHR condemned the threat, describing it as unguarded, myopic, reckless and most provocative.

According to the rights group, the remarks did not only threaten the security and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria as a single geo-political entity, but were also treasonable as they contravened sections of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The President Emeritus of Aka Ikenga, Chief Goddy Uwazurike, said the ultimatum should be given utmost attention by the security agencies.

He said: " It should be borne in mind that the Biafra agitation is peaceful and does not threaten anybody. But the full weight of the security agencies has been brought to bear on the agitators including death, arrests, detention without trial, flagrant disobedience of court order and prosecution.

"Is it not surprising that this amorphous group is given the prestigious Arewa House to ventilate all the rubbish it did two days ago?"

He, therefore, called on those saddled with the task of ensuring adherence to the tenets of the constitution to rein in trouble-shooters.

Nigeria

Chibok Girls - Parents Split Over Rehabilitation

Parents of the freed Chibok girls are divided on how best to reintegrate their daughters back into the society.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.