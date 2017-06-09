Nigeria: NITDA Scores Over 60 Percent MDAs Websites Low

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has conducted business friendly assessment of the websites of Federal Ministries as part of processes to ensure compliance to the recent 'Executive Order' signed by Professor Yemi Osinbanjo, the Acting President, on the promotion of transparency and efficiency in the Business Environment designed to facilitate the ease of doing business in Nigeria as it relates to the use of ICT for efficient service delivery.

The assessment, according to Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, director general/CEO of NITDA, revealed that most of the websites are not in conformity with published standards and guidelines for government websites.

Most of the websites, he said, lack feedback and information necessary to facilitate ease of doing business.

"For instance, only 25% and 37% of the websites have reachable phone numbers and email addresses respectively.

"In addition, some of the websites do not have complete list of website links of the Agencies under their supervision and the content outdated.

"Furthermore, some Ministries either have no active websites or are not registered on .GOV.NG domain. Businesses and citizens expect more transparent, accessible, and a responsive service from government agencies and it is essential that Federal Ministries take the lead in ensuring that information provided on their websites meets such expectations".

In lieu of the observations, NITDA called on Federal Ministries, especially those affected, to ensure that on their websites: contact information are accurate and reachable and means of interaction such as online feedback are integrated; the content and the list of website links of the Agencies under their supervision are complete and up-to-date; and detailed requirements or conditions for service provision and electronic mode of communicating acceptance and rejection of applications as stated in the executive order are conspicuously published.

"Furthermore, government agencies at all levels (Federal, State and Local Government) are required to use the .GOV.NG domain in line with Nigerian content in ICT promotion. The .gov.ng domain is Nigerian Government identity on the Internet.

"Recently, NITDA's management has put in place more efficient and effective measures to improve service delivery of the .GOV.NG domain management and administration and quick turnaround has been achieved.

"Requests for domain registration and other support services are attended to within 24hrs if all the requirements are provided", the DG said.