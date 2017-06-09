Nigeria: CWG Justifies Innovation, Rebranding

CWG Plc has explained reasons behind its rebranding from Computer Warehouse Group to CWG Plc, stating that the change is a reflection of its transformation given realities of the internal and external business terrain.

Speaking on the development in Lagos, Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, CWG Plc, Mrs. Anthonia Ehanmo, stated that the branding was basically to reflect the capacity, growth and strength of the company with operations in four African countries, which includes Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroun and Uganda.

Ehanmo said: "We are no longer Computer Warehouse Group, but CWG Plc because we have truly come of age and the way to go for any company is to adopt a Kaizen attitude; an attitude which CWG has been known for year after year, solution after solution; hence, the name change is 'US' simply stepping forward and owning our space".

She explained that Computer Warehouse Limited started 25 years ago, with a name that was synonymous with its line of business then; but today, it has expanded, providing numerous technology solutions, which cater to both the private and public sectors.

"CWG's scope covers IT infrastructure hardware services, software services, communications, managed services and cloud services / CWG 2.0". With a Data Centre and a professional training academy as part of its facilities, it was indeed clear that the previous name, Computer Warehouse Limited and eventually Group, was no longer cutting it, what was and is definitely more befitting is CWG Plc", she asserted.

Ehanmo added that rather than have people play the guess games, trying to match the name with its offerings anytime they hear Computer Warehouse Group, thinking it is a computer company or they just sell and warehouse computer hardware; it is better to simply stick to CWG which incidentally is also its acronym.

"CWG attracts easy recall for this ICT Conglomerate and will induce enough curiosity; ensuring people enquire what the Company does, whilst retaining its known Heritage and Integrity.

"CWG Plc, which will be 25 years in business this month, has transformed over the last few years from a struggling 'computers and hardware reseller business' to what many stakeholders in the ICT Industry believe is the largest System Integration Company in Sub-Saharan Africa", she said.