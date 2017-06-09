Kenya: Deputy President Tells Raila to Stop Misleading Kenyans on the Maize Issue

press release

Deputy President William Ruto has told off opposition leader Raila Odinga for peddling falsehoods over the maize situation to hoodwink Kenyans.

The Deputy President took issue with Raila's allegation that Kenya bypassed Ethiopia, where maize for export was available, to import the commodity from South America.

Mr Ruto said contrary to Raila's claims Kenya has already imported 13000 metric tones of maize from Ethiopia while more is on the way.

The Deputy President said it is unfortunate that the opposition leader is fond of taking advantage of challenges facing wananchi to achieve political mileage.

He was speaking when he accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta at State Lodge Kakamega in meeting with the Western region leaders.

He noted that it is not the first time the country is facing maize shortage but unlike in the past the Jubilee Administration had put measures in place to ensure Kenyans are cushioned from the lack of their staple food.

The Deputy President said Kenya faced similar challenges in the 2008,2009 and 2011 when Raila was in government as the Prime Minister.

" I want to tell him that we had maize shortage in 2008,2009 and 2011 when he was the Prime Minister, so does it mean he was the one who caused the shortage of maize because he was in government that time," asked the deputy President.

"Raila can benefit from a little more basic research," the DP said.

He said what the NASA candidate is telling Kenyans is of no consequence as the government has already taken measures to ensure the country produces enough for local consumption and for export.

"He should formulate and champion his policies and not to capitalize on the problems facing wananchi. The President has set out programmes to tackle the issue and bring solution to food shortages" said Deputy President Ruto.

He pointed out that the current shortage of maize has been as a result of crop failure and the government has taken measures to ensure Kenyans don't lack food.

President Kenyatta said it is unfortunate that the opposition has always capitalized on the suffering of Kenyans to gain political mileage instead of coming with solutions.

"It is unfortunate that for far too long our politics have been used to elevate individuals to positions of leadership for personal gain and not to bring solutions to the problems affecting wananchi," President Kenyatta said.

He said the difference between the Jubilee party and the National Super Alliance (NASA) is that the opposition thrives in propaganda and lies while Jubilee is selling policies aimed at improving the livelihood of all Kenyans.

" If you are an honest politician you will listen to the agenda of your opponent and when you find it to be practical you appreciate it.

However I have keenly followed what my opponents are saying and truly there is nothing apart from propagating lies and propaganda which is aimed at dividing Kenyans along tribal lines," said President Kenyatta.

The President said the government has imported enough quantity of maize and that the price of unga will remain low.

He assured Kenyans that the measures taken by the government will ensure the cost of living reduces and that all Kenyans have enough food for their families.

"We have ordered enough maize and once it reaches to all homesteads I don't what our opponents will say because they have used this issue to propagate propaganda and lies," said the President.

President Kenyatta was responding to wananchi when he stopped to address them at the roadside in Kakamega town.

The local residents assured the President that they will give him his votes as he has demonstrated to be an honest and truthful leaders who cares for the interests of all Kenyans.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by western region leaders including Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka among others.