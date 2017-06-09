Tanzania: Success Is Goal of Next Agricultural Sector Development Project - State

Mwanza — The second phase of the Agricultural Sector Development Programme (ASDP II) is set to kick off with the government and stakeholders keenly studying challenges that affected implementation of the first one.

The Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), Mr Suleiman Jaffo, said the government would strive to avoid recurrence of blunders that characterized ASDP1 (2006/2007 - 2013/2014).

He was addressing a meeting of District Commissioners from 12 regions who met here as part of sensitization sessions ahead of the new programme being set in motion. The deputy minister remarked: "Before we launch the ASDP II, we will review the snags that affected implementation of the first phase.

The government is confident that all district commissioners and regional commissioners will discharge their duties effectively this time, to ensure its success."

The snags, he noted, include lack of systematic analysis, poor implementation and coherence of policies, inadequate coordination, thin spread of resources and inadequate technical and programme management capacity, particularly at the local government authority level in planning and prioritization.

Others are weaker donor harmonization as envisaged at the start of ASDP I, limited agri-business and private sector participation in the programme activities. The rest are limited support to farmers' organizations, especially on their roles in marketing and value chain additions, as well as incomplete of irrigation schemes among others.

Mr Jaffo stressed that close cooperation between all the players would be vital in facilitating successful implementation of ASDP II (2015/2016- 2024/2025), adding that seminars for DCs and RCs constituted one of the strategies to that end. He urged RCs and DCs to commit themselves fully to the project, declaring, emphatically, that the business as usual culture wouldn't be tolerated.

Reiterating the government's full commitment in supporting ASDP II, the deputy minister said that if well implemented this time around, it will contribute significantly to Tanzania's dream to attain middle income status, and to produce surplus food and cash crops.

"We will now focus on realising value for money by ensuring that, among other things, all the resources that would be invested in the programme are well utilized. It is absurd that materials like power tillers that were among working tools in the preceding programme were misused and neglected," he told the audience.

Speaking on behalf of DCs, Mr Raymond Mushi pledged that they would heed the deputy minister's sentiments, and would play a frontline role in supervising the programme effectively.