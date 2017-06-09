9 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: CNE Launches Civic Education Campaign

Luanda — The National Electoral Civic Education Campaign, aimed for the general election of August 23, 2017, was officially launched on Thursday in Luanda, in a ceremony led by the chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), André da Silva Neto.

The guidelines of the campaign, presented by CNE national commissioner, Agostinho Miguel Lima, are divided into three phases. The first one refers to democracy, citizenship and the concept of general elections, according to the law.

The second phase covers the dissemination, consultation of electoral rolls and location of polling stations.

It is a phase aimed at raising voters' awareness and certifying that their names are on the electoral rolls.

In this regard, according to Agostinho Lima, voters will be able to identify in advance the location of their respective polling stations.

The third phase of the campaign aims to enlighten voters about the meaning of the vote, the places where the polls should be done and how it should be done, and the value of voting in democratic societies.

The electoral civic education campaign, whose launching ceremony took place simultaneously in all provincial capitals, will take place throughout the country until the day of election under the motto "Vote for peace and democracy".

