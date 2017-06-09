9 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kapsoya MCA Aspirant Children to Be Laid to Rest Today

By Ruth Mbula

A sombre mood has engulfed Hoteli village in Nyacheki, Kisii where three children who were murdered in Kapsoya, Uasin Gishu will be buried later today.

Their bodies arrived on Thursday in a convoy of dozens of vehicles.

The children belonging to James Ratemo, a Kanu ward representative candidate for Kapsoya were killed and dumped in River Nzoia about three weeks ago.

Their bodies were found floating in the waters five days after they were reported missing while they were on their way to a nearby church.

SUSPECT

Mr Ratemo's brother, Enock Onsase, is the prime suspect in the heinous act that shocked many.

The family settled on burying them in their ancestral home in Kisii after they were denied permit to inter them in Kapsoya estate.

Nyamache police Boss Japheth Mwirichia said his team will be vigilant during the burial event.

