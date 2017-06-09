Namibia: San Community Unaware of Their Rights

Photo: The Namibian

Windhoek informal settlements (file photo).

A representative of the San community yesterday told a panel at a public hearing on race, tribalism and discrimination that they are silent when they face social exclusion because they do not know their rights.

Maria Garises of the Women's Leadership Centre yesterday told the hearing in Windhoek how the San in the Omaheke region struggle to access basic public services.

Garises, who is from Drimiopsis in the Gobabis area, said most San people do not know where they came from, and do not know their place in the 'Namibian House' because the education system does not include San history in the curriculum. She said the San community continues to feel excluded amongst other tribes, are bullied at schools, and denied justice at police stations when reporting gender-based violence or rape.

"There is a case of a [San] child who was raped, but nothing was done when the case was reported to the police. San people do not speak up for their rights because they are not educated enough to understand what equal rights mean," she stressed.

"When they visit the clinic, they do not know how to communicate their symptoms because the doctor only speaks English or Afrikaans, and ends up prescribing wrong medication," she revealed. She said they also cannot apply for jobs because they do not speak the official language.

"Those who are disabled do not have access to social grants as they do not own national documents," she said.

Garises urged the Office of the Ombudsman to push for a special education programme where San people can be taught about human rights.

"Those who share the same space with the San community must also be taught not to discriminate against them because they have equal rights," she urged.

The director of the Women's Leadership Centre, Elizabeth /Khaxas, said child marriages among the San community are rife, and that San girls need to be educated about their sexual rights. "Once a girl gets her menstrual period, she is regarded as ready for marriage and drops out of school," she lamented.

Community activist Rosa Namises narrated several experiences which some minority groups have related to her about the discrimination they experienced at different public institutions.

"Wherever you go, there is only one language being spoken, and if you do not speak that language, you do not get the service you deserve," she argued. "We are told to get a translator because those at the front desk only speak Oshiwambo. Do we need to speak a certain language before we can be served? Do we need to know somebody in that office first before we can be served?"

Ombudsman John Walters promised to investigate some of the cases raised. The three-day public hearing organised by the Office of the Ombudsman, which started on Tuesday, will compile presentations by stakeholders on the topics of racism, tribalism and discrimination.

The hearing aims to gauge public perceptions, understanding and input for the formulation of regulations against racism in Namibia.