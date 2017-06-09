9 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Environmentalist Defends Sustainable Management of Oceans

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Environmentalist, Jorge Samuel, said Thursday in Luanda that the management of ocean resources must be done in a sustainable way, taking into account the role they play on planet earth and in the human lives.

Speaking to Angop on the occasion of World Oceans Day, marked on 8 June, the expert said that the oceans are producing about 70 percent of oxygen that covers the planet, as well as other benefits, from food to energy.

Jorge Samuel said that for the vastness of the ocean it is important to bet on the promotion of programme that allow scientific research and the creation of strategies aimed at reducing human actions on it.

According to him, it is necessary to avoid damaging the oceans, such as poaching of species such as whales, seals and turtles, in order to ensure the balance of the environment.

On the other hand, he said that the investors who build along the coastal zone must conduct environmental impact studies before the implementation of projects to avoid natural phenomena, extinction and damage to the marine ecosystem.

The environmentalist added that unregulated maritime traffic, pollution of beaches with urban and industrial waste, oil spills and noise and vibration products are other elements that pervert marine species and damage the oceans.

The World Oceans Day is celebrated on 8 June to bring society's attention to its importance in the ecological balance of the land and pay tribute to the products they provide.

Angola

President Fires Deputy Governors

The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, sacked on Thursday deputy governors of the southern Cunene… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.