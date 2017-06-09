Angola: Environmentalist Defends Sustainable Management of Oceans

Luanda — Environmentalist, Jorge Samuel, said Thursday in Luanda that the management of ocean resources must be done in a sustainable way, taking into account the role they play on planet earth and in the human lives.

Speaking to Angop on the occasion of World Oceans Day, marked on 8 June, the expert said that the oceans are producing about 70 percent of oxygen that covers the planet, as well as other benefits, from food to energy.

Jorge Samuel said that for the vastness of the ocean it is important to bet on the promotion of programme that allow scientific research and the creation of strategies aimed at reducing human actions on it.

According to him, it is necessary to avoid damaging the oceans, such as poaching of species such as whales, seals and turtles, in order to ensure the balance of the environment.

On the other hand, he said that the investors who build along the coastal zone must conduct environmental impact studies before the implementation of projects to avoid natural phenomena, extinction and damage to the marine ecosystem.

The environmentalist added that unregulated maritime traffic, pollution of beaches with urban and industrial waste, oil spills and noise and vibration products are other elements that pervert marine species and damage the oceans.

The World Oceans Day is celebrated on 8 June to bring society's attention to its importance in the ecological balance of the land and pay tribute to the products they provide.