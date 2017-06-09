Liberia: Not D. Twe High Alone, but Hotel Africa, Unity Conference Center and Buchanan City--All Left to Be Swallowed By the Atlantic--Why?

The intention of these two Editorials, one last Monday on D. Twe High and this one on the swallowing up by the Atlantic of Hotel Africa, Unity Conference Center, another two major investments in Liberia, and the whole port City of Buchanan are not, repeat not an attempt to demonize the Atlantic.

No, we must recognize with great appreciation that God has given us in this great nutritional and touristic asset--the Atlantic Ocean--a means to feed us in two substantial ways, first with bountiful seafood, and second, as an immense tourist attraction.

We have two great lakes--Piso in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County and Sheppard in Harper, Cape Palmas, Maryland County, both of which empty into the Atlantic Ocean. All of these waterways provide us with great tourism potential that could feed Liberia not only with their fish products but also with immaculate opportunities for a tourism bonanza that could replace rubber and iron ore as Liberia's principal foreign exchange earners.

But for some reason which no one can understand, Liberia has not taken advantage of these God-given opportunities--the Atlantic, Lake Piso and Lake Shepherd. On the contrary, what have we done with our portion of the Atlantic? We have used it to wash and swallow up some of our prime investments--Hotel Africa, Unity Conference Center and our whole port City of Buchanan!

What answer of accountability can we give to God who has bestowed upon us all these blessings?

Yes, the Atlantic is a blessing, not a curse. But like any other gift that God gives us human beings, it all depends on HOW WE USE THEM.

How do we allow the Atlantic to destroy the major investments which government put into Hotel Africa and the Unity Conference Center? And yet, it is not the Atlantic, but ourselves and our government. It is we who have sat supinely and permitted the government to neglect and lay to waste these two priceless national assets--the Unity Conference Center and Hotel Africa.

Now just look at the huge sums of money government spends on foreign owned hotels to host its meetings--the Royal Grand, Boulevard and now the Farmington Hotel; while the same government has wasted its own precious national assets--Hotel Africa and the Unity Conference Center! It is these two sites that hosted the much bigger Summit Conference of the Organization of African Unity in 1975, under the chairmanship of President William R. Tolbert, Jr.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf must one day answer this most critical and serious question, why did she let these two great institutions die? She will not be able to escape the fact that this is definitely part of her legacy as Liberian President for the past 12 years.

Fortunately for us all, though the vehement and persistent Atlantic waves still hit at the hotel and the Conference Center daily, and D. Twe High, too, Liberia will soon have a new leader who we hope will come quickly to the rescue. We pray that all of those who are running for president are taking note of these three national assets, the Hotel, the Conference Center and the high school, and are planning to do something quickly to rescue them.

Now look at our beautiful port City of Buchanan, which is being daily washed away by the Atlantic. In our Editorial on D. Twe High last Monday, we challenged all the presidential candidates and other politicians who claim southeastern heritage to come to the rescue of this great educational institution named for an eminent and pioneering southeastern politician, Didho Twe.

Today, as we place our final focus on the beleaguered port City of Buchanan, we find ourselves compelled to ask of Grand Bassa's perennial presidential candidate and favorite son, Charles Walker Brumskine, who is once again running for president, what about Buchanan?

We have written many stories on the plight of Buchanan and how it is being washed away by the ocean. Unfortunately we have heard or seen nothing in the form of action from Counselor Brumskine aimed at saving his hometown, Buchanan. Yes, he and all the other Brumskines hail from Upper Buchanan. But it is the same city!

Mr. Brumskine would not be so selfish as to worry himself with Upper Buchanan alone, and allow the face of his great county capital to drown in dismal and unconscionable neglect. Brumskine cannot allow himself to be accused of being so shortsighted, so uncaring and so oblivious to the glaring and heartrending danger to which Buchanan is exposed.

Cannot his many supporters, beginning with those in Buchanan, remind him about the great tragedy at hand?