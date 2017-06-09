Liberia Corruption Bombshell: President Orders Maritime Head to Return Home

Monrovia — Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has ordered the head of the Liberia Maritime Authority to return home and respond at once to findings obtained in a financial and operational audit of the Private Sector Development Initiatives (PSDI) of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

PSDI is a project that was established in 2014 at the ministry to provide loans to Liberian-owned Small and Medium Size Entreprises(SMEs).

The loan was meant to financially strengthen Liberian-owned businesses, which were expected to repay, and the repayments would revolve or be disbursed to other Liberian businesses. In so doing the process would have created jobs and accelerate the participation of Liberian-owned businesses in the economy of Liberia.

In the report, a copy of which is in possession of FrontPageAfrica, auditors established that there was a memorandum of understanding reached between MFDP and LBDI to coordinately run the loan activities of PSDI, however, customers' evaluation/vetting was squarely done by MFDP. "The evaluation/vetting conducted by MFDP/PSDI Desk provided many loopholes for default. Example, there was no collateral to back the loan, many borrowers used the borrowed funds as start-up for their businesses, while there is no evidence of comprehensive market survey on file. These created a serious impediment for recovery, thereby defeating the Project's objective for revolving fund."

Dr. James F. Kollie, former Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs MFDP but now head of the Liberia Maritime Authority signed all of the loan approvals. It was established that twenty-four (24) borrowers who received loans valued US$ 965,400.00 have not paid any amount towards recovery.

Moreover, twelve (12) businesses received US$ 545,700.00, but could not be located because; they were not visible at point of address. We inquired from few inhabitants of the communities where the businesses were claimed to be operating, but they too could not confirm the existence of such institutions. Telephone contacts of the individuals who owned these businesses were permanently switched off. See findings below. See details below

The review revealed that twenty-one (21) borrowers received US$ 1,159,000.00, but they have repaid only US$ 123,125.00. Thereby resulting to a balance outstanding of US$ 1,035,875.00.

In a special statement read on state radio Thursday night, President Sirleaf acknowledged that an ongoing audit process of the Private Sector Development Initiative at the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning, commissioned by the Minister of Finance haD revealed some shocking initial results which show that officials at the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning were making loans to themselves in violation of the law.

Said Sirleaf: "The audit, which covers the period of 2014 to current and is being executed by the Internal Audit Agency. While the process is still ongoing, we can say with a high degree of confidence that such a scheme set up at the PDSI is clearly a conflict of interest and will be dealt with by the full weight of the law. Therefore, I have ordered the principal administrator of the program during the audit period, Commissioner of Maritime Affairs, Hon. James Kollie to return to Liberia from his official trip to assist in the audit and answer all of the issues associated with it. The Minister of Finance is to have a full audit report on my desk within two weeks for further action. We remain seized of this matter and will leave no stone unturned in the interest of the nation.