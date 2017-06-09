Photo: PORTAL.ANGOP.AO

Président José Eduardo dos Santos (file photo).

Luanda — The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, sacked on Thursday deputy governors of the southern Cunene province for Economic and Political affairs respectively, António dos Santos Candeiro and José do Nascimento Veyelengue.

The dismissals were confirmed in a press release from the President's Civil Office, which reached Angop on Thursday.

In replacement, the Head of State appointed Feliciano Salomão Himulova to the post of deputy governor for Economic Sector and Albertina Teresa José as deputy governor for Political and Social Affairs.