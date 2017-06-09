9 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Fires Deputy Governors of Cunene

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: PORTAL.ANGOP.AO
Président José Eduardo dos Santos (file photo).

Luanda — The Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos, sacked on Thursday deputy governors of the southern Cunene province for Economic and Political affairs respectively, António dos Santos Candeiro and José do Nascimento Veyelengue.

The dismissals were confirmed in a press release from the President's Civil Office, which reached Angop on Thursday.

In replacement, the Head of State appointed Feliciano Salomão Himulova to the post of deputy governor for Economic Sector and Albertina Teresa José as deputy governor for Political and Social Affairs.

Angola

President Sacks Ambassadors to DR Congo, Serbia

Angola's ambassadors to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Emilio José de Carvalho Guerra, and to the Republic of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.