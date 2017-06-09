Namibia: Land Tenure Hampers Rural Development

Land tenure remains a challenge for rural development, according to the recently launched fifth National Development Plan (NDP5).

Namibia inherited its land tenure system from the colonial era, reads the document.

"Land in Namibia is either freehold, communal, or state-owned. As a result, the distribution of land tenure is extremely unequal," it is stated.

The blueprint says until land reform makes it possible for more Namibians to own land, progress in rural agricultural development will be slow.

"Land tenure constraints economic development in settlements because, according to the document, the 20 years of user rights does not allow property holders to invest or use their property as collateral to access development funding. Moreover, the land application process is lengthy and cumbersome," the document says.

Further, there is poor coordination of rural development interventions. Frontline services are delivered by a number of governmental and non-governmental agencies, without reference to each other, which leads to a wastage of resources and the duplication of interventions.

"Most programmes in rural areas have similar objectives and they are spread too thinly across several line ministries, resulting in limited developmental impact."

The document further says that by 2022, the quality of rural life and socio-economic well-being should have improved with rural poverty declining from 37% in 2010 to 25%.

Rural economic development is vital since most farming and tourism activities are in rural areas, and more than half (57,9%) of the population lives there.

"Economic activity in rural areas remains low since most of the businesses are very small (informal or unregistered), and mainly concentrated in wholesale, retail, accommodation and food services," the document reads.

Manufacturing in rural areas is hampered by many constraints such as inadequate skills, poor access to markets and lack of access to financial resources.

Thus, business activity in rural areas is limited to those sectors with low entry barriers.

The document adds that integrated planning both at the national and sub-national level is crucial to improve access to services, and trigger economic activities for the rural economy.

In his ministerial statement during the official launch of the document at State House last week, economic planning minister Tom Alweendo said one of the most important lessons government learnt during the implementation of NDP4 is that a plan is an effective development tool only when it has broad ownership from the various stakeholders.