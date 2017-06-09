The new Namibia Airports Company board of directors is reversing several decisions made by their predecessors to upgrade security systems and renovate three national airports.

The Namibian understands that the board is also against the second phase of the proposed renovations at the Ondangwa Airport in the north. It is not clear how much the second phase would cost, although the first phase gobbled up N$208 million.

In addition, the new board wants to cancel the N$150 million contract for upgrading security systems at the Hosea Kutako International Airport and Eros Airport in Windhoek.

The new board, chaired by Rodgers Kauta, is also against the implementation of the N$7 billion expansion works at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Questions sent to the NAC on Wednesday were not answered by late yesterday, but officials close to the matter said the board is also rejecting alleged unholy advances by the works ministry, which is pushing fo r deals approved by the previous corruption-tainted board.

Two senior government officials told The Namibian that the NAC board is against the Ondangwa airport renovations. The first phase of that contract was the construction of the runway by China State Construction Engineering Corporation.

The second phase, according to the NAC website, focuses on upgrading the facilities at the airport.

At least two senior government officials confirmed that the works ministry is putting pressure on the NAC board to award the second phase to China State Construction Engineering Corporation, while the board wants a new bidding process.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation - known for their tender partnership with former President Hifikepunye Pohamba's daughter Kaupomhote - are said to be demanding over N$50 million if they do not get the contract for the second phase.

The Chinese company is allegedly arguing that the N$50 million will be fees for parking their equipment at the airport in anticipation of getting the contract.

The Namibian further understands that the NAC board also wants to scrap the tender to upgrade security systems at the Hosea Kutako and Eros airports because correct procedures were not followed.

This tender, awarded to Egyptian middleman Muhamed Omar mid-last year, was for upgrading surveillance and passenger processing systems.

NAC has been mum on the N$7 billion airport tender since December 2015 when President Hage Geingob cancelled the contract.

The silence, at least publicly, continued after the Supreme Court judgement in May this year that the awarding of the international airport contract to the Chinese company Anhui Foreign Economic Construction (Group) was unlawful and null and void.

People familiar with the communications between the state entities' bosses involved in the project said the ministry of works has been pushing the airport company to award the contract, even after the Supreme Court case.

Officials close to the directors said the board agreed that NAC did not want to implement the N$7 billion project because they do not have the money, and do not want a loan offered by the Chinese government for the project as this would increase their debt portfolio.

"They can take it to the procurement board. We do not want it," a board member told The Namibian recently.

Documents seen by The Namibian last year show that attorney general Sacky Shanghala, works minister Alpheus !Naruseb and his permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann were among those who wanted Anhui Foreign Economic Construction Group to get the contract.

!Naruseb threatened to sue The Namibian after that news report, saying he is not part of a clique. He wrote to the paper via his lawyer that he wants an apology and retraction of the story.

Fingers continue to be pointed at his ministry for pushing NAC into deals considered dodgy and a financial burden to the parastatal.

It is not clear whether NAC will give in to the pressure from its line ministry, but indications are that there are proposals for the N$7 billion airport tender to be taken over by the works ministry.

NAC was concerned about the pressure from the ministry of works, to such an extent that it had to obtain legal opinion from an independent lawyer.

The Namibian has not seen that legal opinion, but some said the board was convinced by the opinion that it was not legally linked to the N$7 billion contract signed by the works ministry.

The weekly newspaper, Confidénte, quoted works permanent secretary Goeiemann yesterday as saying NAC will implement the tender, together with the Central Procurement Board.

He said the contract will be re-advertised, but denied that the ministry is interfering with the affairs of NAC.

News about the board troubles with its line ministry also comes at a time when the management of the parastatal is caught between a rock and a hard place.

NAC, which manages eight national airports across the country, is also affected by clashes between the board, the management, and the works ministry.

This, according to officials who declined to be named, is because the management is also clashing with the board because it does not want to approve the budget of the parastatal, while the projects are also not going ahead as planned because of the stand-off between the board and the line ministry.

The Namibian understands that the board does not want to approve a huge budget which will not be affordable, or which will drag the NAC into more financial problems.