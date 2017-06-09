Kenya: First Lady to Unveil Latest Technology on Heart Diseases at Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa

press release

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta is tomorrowexpected to unveil the latest technology on heart disease when she officially launches the Cardiology Programme at the Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa.

The First Lady will launch the modern and State of the art digital flat-panel detector and fluoroscopic x-ray system at the hospital's refurbished cardiac catheterization laboratory (Cath Lab).

The Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa becomes the first health facility in the country to install this latest technology . It also marks the first time that advanced heart disease procedures can be performed in Kenya, outside Nairobi.

The first such procedure was successfully performed at the hospital on Wednesday.

Over 20 different procedures can be performed under the new Cath Lab which has a capacity for 15 patients per day, according to Cardiologists at the Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa.

These procedures include Diagnostic coronary angiography, Percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) and stenting for patients with damaged heart vessels, Temporary Transvenous Pacemaker insertion and intra-aortic balloon pump insertion.

Other procedures that will now be locally available are Pacemaker and automatic defibrillator implantation (epicardial, transvenous), Diagnostic peripheral angiography for patients with peripheralarterial occlusive disease and Port Cath and PICC line insertion for administration of chemotherapy.

Patients with such problems as Right heart catheterization requiring further evaluation for heart failure, Valvular heart diseases and Pulmonary hypertension will also be assisted as will those with inferior vena cava (IVC) filter placement challenges.

"The Cath Lab aims to provide cost effective and accessible treatment for cardiovascular diseases (CVD) locally", said Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa, Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ifran Khan today.

Mr Khan said the new technology will cut on the large numbers of Kenyans travelling to other countries to seek interventions over heart problems.

The Cardiology programme that the First Lady launches tomorrow offers a continuum of high quality health services, ranging from emergency treatment of various heart diseases such as heart attack, high blood pressure, heart failure and cardiac rehabilitation.

The rehabilitation, expansion and modernization of facilities at Aga Khan Hospitals in Mombasa and Kisumu are being funded by the Francaise de Development (AFD) and the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

Princess Zahra Aga Khan and members of the Aga Khan Health Services (K) board are also expected to join the First Lady at tomorrow's function that brings together over 150 health professionals and partners.