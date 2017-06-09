8 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakuru Land Buying Company Official Shot Dead

By Reitz Mureithi and Peter Mburu

An official of the troubled Nakuru Workers Cooperative Society was shot dead on Wednesday night in what members fear is an assassination.

The incident has left residents of Pipeline Estate in Nakuru town in a panic as it emerged that David Gitau had expressed fears for his life shortly after another official was gunned down in unclear circumstances.

Most of the residents in the estate are members of the cooperative society.

Mr Gitau is said to have been accompanied by a woman friend identified as Beth Wandia, who was also shot dead.

Mr Gitau was the secretary of the cooperative society.

DANGER

Five other officials of the society have died in mysterious circumstances in the last five years.

In November 21 last year, the then treasurer of the cooperative society, Wellington Odour, was gunned down outside his house by unknown men.

Mr Gitau is said to have reported that his life was in danger after Mr Oduor's death.

The elected officials of the cooperative were mandated to oversee the process of acquiring title deeds for their members, a process that has not been completed since 1992.

The title deeds would legalise ownership of a contested 100-acre tract that was subdivided to members.

Speaking tothe Nation on Thursday, Peter Ng'ang'a, the treasurer, said on the day Mr Gitau met his death, he had appeared worried and had repeatedly said his life was in danger.

"The last time I saw him was Wednesday around 12.30pm at Nakuru Level Five Hospital. We had gone to visit my daughter at the hospital," he recalled.

GUNSHOTS

Mr Ng'ang'a said they parted ways at around 3pm.

"At 8pm I heard gunshots and I just remembered that I did not check up on him to ask if he got home safely. When I rushed outside, I saw his body on the ground with blood on his face," he said.

Mr Gitau's body was taken to the Nakuru Level Five Hospital mortuary.

Nakuru County Police Commander Hassan Barua said the shooting was being investigated.

"Two men approached them on their way home and shot them. Mr Gitau died on the spot while the woman died as she was being taken to hospital," he said.

But Mr Barua could not say whether the deaths of Mr Gitau and Mr Oduor were related.

"In about three days we will have established the details of the two killings and whether they are connected or not," he said.

