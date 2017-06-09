Kenya: Varsity in Exemption Deal With Kasneb

KCA University will grant exemptions to Kasneb graduates, subject to a maximum of 49 per cent of the units covered under the related undergraduate programmes offered at the institution.

In the deal, the Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examinations Board (Kasneb) will grant exemptions to graduates from the University pursuing degrees in areas related to its qualifications.

The details are contained in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Thursday at the institution by Vice-chancellor Noah Midamba and Kasneb Chief executive officer Pius Nduati.

The two institutions will undertake joint research, innovation and consultancy initiatives in areas of mutual interest.

In the deal, Kasned will promote the University as its accredited training and examination centre and provide relevant non-confidential performance statistics on related Kasneb examinations to the University.

The examinations body will also support the University's endowment fund and student associations that are aligned with, promote the qualifications of KASNEB and undertake joint marketing and promotional activities as appropriate.

The University will also carry out reading materials development and/or review as and when requested by KASNEB and offer trainer of trainers' courses to teachers of KASNEB courses.

Prof Midamba said the institution will establish an endowment fund to support needy students with support from KASNEB.

"We will offer facilities to Kasneb for training and examination purposes and spearhead the establishment of centres of excellence in all counties where financially feasible," added Prof Midamba.

He said it was high time that institutions of higher learning start working together as a team on areas of their strengths and stop considering one another as competitors.

"In Europe, universities work as a team while in Africa we work as individuals," said the Vice-chancellor.

He said students should be allowed to choose a course that they want to pursue instead of being forced on them.

Mr Nduati said the institutions will utilise their potentials fully for the benefit of students.