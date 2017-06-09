Kenya: Nigerian Singer Iyanya Recording Collabo with Khaligraph Jones

Photo: allafrica.com

Iyanya recording with Khaligraph Jones.

Nigerian singer Iyanya is working a collabo with Kenyan hip hop artist Khaligraph Jones.

Iyanya arrived in Nairobi last week to promote his latest Signature EP, but decided to extend his stay to finish up on his song with Khaligraph.

The Kukere singer, in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News , said he has been listening to Khaligrph’s songs and hoped they will be able to record a song together before he left.

FINISHED THE PROJECT

“I’m working with Khaligraph at the moment and I’m hoping we will have finished the project before I leave. I like his songs and I listen to him a lot,” said Iyanya.

In his latest EP, the singer dishes out some popular songs like Hold On, Up 2 Somting and Baby Ansa among others.

During his tour in Kenya, he performed at the B Club at Diamond Plaza which left many of his female fans drooling.

Khaligraph has lately hogged the spotlight over his lightened face. He has since denied claims to bleaching his skin and attributed his lightened looks “to drinking clean water and facial scrubs.”

