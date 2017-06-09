Kenya: Drama as Cheating Husband and Sister-in-Law Caught 'Stuck' in the Act – VIDEO

Photo: The Nation

Members of the public carry a couple wrapped in bed sheets after they were found stuck while having sex in a lodging in Nakuru.

Residents of Nakuru’s Tanners area were on Tuesday treated to a rare spectacle when a 55-year-old man was found stuck while having sex with his sister-in-law at a lodging in the town.

The father of five had left his home in Kisii supposedly on a trip to Mombasa to purchase a family car after selling a piece of land only to end up in a Nakuru love nest with his sister-in-law who is a student.

After enjoying a night of steamy sex, things suddenly turned traumatic for the two lovebirds when they attempted to disengage.

Cries from the distressed relatives-turned-sweethearts prompted attendants at the facility to break the door of the hotel room open.

The two were entwined on bed while screaming in pain. Word quickly went round about the happenings and soon a crowd were milling around the hotel to catch a glimpse of the strange spectacle.

CHEATING HUSBAND

The man ' s wife, Ms Margaret Nabwire, said she took the drastic measure of seeking the services of a witchdoctor after neighbors told her that her husband has been cheating on her.

“I have been married to him for more than 20 years and we have five children. Today l decided to teach him a lesson. I paid the witchdoctor Sh 40,000 for assistance,” said Ms Nabwire.

The wife, who was among the eye witnesses at the scene, at first demanded to be paid some ‘good money’ before she could separate the busted couple. She however, agreed to have them taken to the witch doctor for separation.

At some point police officers used teargas to disperse a crowd before the two were whisked away wrapped in bed sheets to where the witchdoctor, who identified herself as Annet Mutheu, was.

WRITHING IN PAIN

On their way, the man writhed in pain through the streets of Nakuru and at some point pleaded with the men carrying him to be gentle as he was in pain.

On arrival at Mutheu’s place, Nabwire’s sister pleaded for her mercy screaming, “My sister, I ' m exhausted, come, let ' s talk. My sister, I ' ve been ashamed today.

The witchdoctor then asked the lovers to ask for forgiveness and after they pleaded guilty she untied a pencil shaped stick and the man breathed a sigh of relief while shouting,Thank you my wife, thank you.

The witchdoctor said she uses kamuti with names of either the wife or husband and ties it with a string until the cheating spouse is caught.

“We are shocked that men are cheating with even their sister-in-laws.We need to respect other people’s marriages and ours,” said one eye witness.

Watch video here

