Namibia: Do We Really Need Another NDP?

opinion

So without doing any meaningful introspection about the fourth National Development Plan (NDP4), we have now launched NDP5.

It is as if we are just supposed to forget about the last one. No lessons learnt. No accounting for falling short. Let us just move on.

But it is important to question why we are getting another development plan when we have clearly not done justice to the last one. What is the point of coming up with a plan that is almost exactly the same as the last one, but just with a different number affixed, as if to denote some sort of progression or graduation?

Can we truly say our achievements under NDP4 allow us to graduate to the next plan? But it is not really a graduation, but rather a refinement of the old messages -with minor tweaks and greater detail - or a repackaging, if you will.

NDP5 follows the same formulaic prescriptions so beloved of state planners, and in this sense it rather more reflects 20th century thinking, instead of being a 21st century blueprint. It is, literally, more of the same. In other words, we are basically being fed the same pap from the same pot in the same grimy bowl, and we are expected to proclaim it tastes different every time.

This has led some commentators to basically describe the latest plan as "more of the same sort of wishful thinking".

This is probably a good enough indication that we have not been making the headway we expected or were promised on a range of socio-economic indicators and issues for the last couple of years or decades.

In fact, it has become patently clear of late that we are struggling, and very much so.

Even so, government planners like their plans, or as one observer said recently, "it makes them feel like they are doing something".

This cynicism is understandable, for despite all the lofty talk, NDP5 comes with two significant drawbacks. The first is that it appears to suffer from a lack of planning rigour. Secondly, it relies on the state for implementation.

In the first instance, Namibia's development planners appear to come up with their grand schemes in the absence of credible, updated data. This is glaringly evident, for example, on such a significant topic as unemployment, where NDP5 uses as a baseline some outdated statistics.

Because unemployment has a cascading effect, the baseline figures of issues such as poverty, inequality, under- and malnutrition, as well as housing and health, are probably quite questionable as well.

Another stark flaw of the plan, and where it fails the 21st century test, is that it does not in any meaningful way account for the envisaged disruptive impact of technology on the economy and society and the world around us.

So, NDP5 is actually starting from behind where it wanted to or should have started, which makes its ambitions much harder to achieve.

In other words, on some aspects, NDP5 is already diminished, and probably destined to fall far short once again.

The absence of credible and comprehensive data and information sets underpinning planning and policymaking has long been a criticism levelled at government.

In the NDP5 context, what this means is that we are probably going to shoot on the fly, and that we are going to miss more than we hit.

Which brings us to the second drawback. We would probably have more confidence in the plan if we were talking about a capable developmental state, but we are not, are we? There is no indication that the Namibian state has become substantially more integrated, effective, and that the bureaucratic and policy silos have been done away with.

These factors have bedevilled implementation up and down the state structure since the formation of the country.

And to be honest, one just cannot see the same people who have not been delivering when times were good now suddenly pulling out the stops and stepping up when times are bad.

Which brings us back to the question of why complicate things with another development plan when we already have one that the President has heavily invested in, namely his signature Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP)? NDP5 is actually a derivative of the HPP, so why not just go with that?

Such enquiry is moot, though, for NDP5 is here to stay. But it is up to ordinary Namibians to ensure that it becomes a living document, and that its promises are substantially met, and that it does not just fade into becoming another slogan like NDP4 did in the end.

Namibians need to demand better performance and accountability, otherwise the politicians will just come with a new plan in 2022, when the old one has become politically redundant.

NDP5 is thus an opportunity for every Namibian, and our inaction will give truth to the words of British development economist Peter Bauer: "What holds back many poor countries is the people who live there, including their governments".

* Frederico Links is a journalist and researcher, and an access to information campaigner with the ACTION Namibia Coalition.