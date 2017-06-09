Kenya: Man Admits Killing Brother in Fight Over Water

A man has admitted that he killed his brother after disagreeing over a glass of water in Lunga Lunga slums, Nairobi County

Collins Obenda Gavalwa pleaded guilty to manslaughter and asked the judge for leniency.

He said he accidently killed his brother, Frankline Mulweye Gavalwa in self defence.

Lady Justice Jessie Lessit heard that Obenda used to live with his late brother.

On October 11, last year, the brother came home and found the accused eating ugali and had placed a glass of drinking water on the table.

The accused asked his brother to join him and offered to use water in the glass to wash his hands.

"In a fit of anger, Mulweye punched his brother for using the water in the glass to wash his hands," a State Counsel told the court.

Mulweye picked a knife and attempted to stab the accused but he was overpowered.

The accused grabbed the knife and stabbed him on the left side of his chest killing him.

The accused fled from the scene and went into hiding before surrendering to the police.

Lawyer Wokabi Mathenge, representing the accused urged the court to consider imposing a non-custodial sentence since the killing was accidental.

Justice Lessit directed the accused be remanded in custody until June 14 when a probation report will be availed.