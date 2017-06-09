Rwanda: I Want to Stay At Rayon Sports, Says Skipper Bakame

Rayon Sports goalkeeper and Captain Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye has revealed that he would like to sign a new contract with the league champions.

Ndayishimiye is in final year of his contract at a club he joined at the end 2012/2013 season from archrivals APR FC-he has helped the club to win two league titles and one Peace Cup title.

"I am very happy at Rayon Sports and have let the club know that I would be ready to sign a new contract. The fans want me to stay and now it is just down to the club to make the decision," Ndayishimiye said on Thursday.

However, the Rwanda international, who is among the 14 first team players whose contracts are running out at the end of the season, said that staying with the club will have to come with a pay rise.

"The club knows that I am here to win medals but if they don't need me to stay, I will have to look for another opportunity because I still have capacity of playing at the highest level," he said.

Since joining Rayon Sports, Bakame has won the league title twice in 2013/2014 under Frenchman, Didier Gomez da Rosa and this season, under Djuma Masudi.

He also won the Peace Cup last year and still has a chance of retaining the knockout competition after guiding the holders to reach the quarter-finals where they will play against 2014 winners, Police FC.

Rayon Sports have lost just once in the league en-route to the title this season but what remains their biggest challenge is to find the budget to renew contracts of some of these players.

In addition to renewing contracts, the 'Blues' will also be required to be active in the transfer market to strengthen the squad with quality players capable of taking the club forward next season, especially as the club competes on different fronts including the CAF Champions League.

Other players out of contract include; Thierry Manzi, Fiston Munezero, Jean D'Amour Ndacyayisenga, Abouba Sibomana, Dominic Savio Nshuti, Kevin Muhire, Nova Bayama, Olivier Sefu Niyonzima, Mustapha Nsengimana, François Mugisha, Fabricé Bugheni Kakule, Abouba Bashunga and Evaliste Mutuyimana.