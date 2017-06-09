Kenya: Residential Homes in Mountain View Go Up in Flames

Several houses in Mountain View Estate in Nairobi have been razed by fire.

According to Joseph Ngethe, an officer from the county's fire department, the cause is still unknown but suspect it was caused by illegal power connections.

Nairobi County's fire engine arrives to put out fire that has razed houses in Mountain View, Nairobi, on June 8, 2017. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

According to Henry Jumba, a resident, the fire started some minutes after 7pm, adding that roughly 40 houses have been razed.

So far, Mr Ngethe says there are no casualties, adding that the residents have been urged to be calm.

Residents of Mountain View look on as firefighters try to put out fire that has razed houses, on June 8, 2017, in Nairobi. PHOTO | COLLINS OMULO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The tenants say that delayed response by the fire brigade "made the situation worse".

