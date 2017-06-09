9 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lions Duo to Spend Currie Cup in Japan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lions players Lourens Erasmus and Ruan Combrinck will both join Japan-based clubs during the 2017 Currie Cup season.

Both will join their respective clubs after the completion of their Super Rugby duties in 2017, the Johannesburg franchise announced on Friday.

They will return to South Africa on February 1, 2018 to join the Lions' preparation for Super Rugby.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity of living and playing in Japan and experiencing a different culture and people. I really look forward to the challenge. I believe I can come back a better player to face the 2018 Super Rugby season with the Lions," Erasmus said.

Combrinck, who boasts seven Test caps for the Springboks, could be called up for national duty during the Rugby Championship - which would delay his departure to Japan - as well as the end of year tour to Europe.

"We see this as an opportunity which is mutually beneficial to both Lions rugby and our players as we therefore manage to secure their services for a longer period of time," said Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of Lions Rugby Company Pty (Ltd).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

The List of Art Destroyed at the University of Cape Town

David Goldblatt and Breyten Breytenbach condemn "censorship" Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.