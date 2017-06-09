8 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Dead in KZN Shooting Incident

Four people have died, and three others have been left in a critical condition, after unknown gunmen opened fire in an informal settlement south of Durban on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, confirmed to News24 that nine people were shot at in an arbitrary shooting opposite Pilgrim railway on Old Main Road in the KwaZulu-Natal town of Isipingo.

Four people died on the scene, five were injured, and among the five, three are in a critical condition, she said.

"The three unknown suspects made off on foot after shooting nine people at around 16:15. The motive at this stage is unknown. We will open a case of four counts of murder, and five counts of attempted murder," said Gwala.

Gwala said that they were still combing the area for more injured people, and trying to locate the suspects, who are still unknown at this stage.

He said the area had since been stabilised.

"The injured are being treated at the scene and will be transported to various [local] hospitals for the care that they require," said Chris Botha, a media liaison for Netcare911, in a statement.

Source: News24

South Africa

