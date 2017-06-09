South Africa: Atlantis Residents Fed Up After Double Murder

The murders of Atlantis mother Octavia de Bruin and her toddler Cleo have left the community reeling, prompting them to organise a march through the West Coast town on Saturday to call for stronger action against perpetrators.

"Who is next?" asked Wendy Rass, chairperson of the Atlantis Women's Movement for the Abused, as the news of the double murder shook the town.

Rass, the daughter of Councillor Barbara Rass, said she could not understand how anybody could do that to a mother and her child, leaving them lying face down in the sand.

The two were found on Tuesday in bushes adjacent to Thambo Street and their murders added to already heightened fears over the safety of women and children in South Africa.

Police will not release the latest crime statistics in the province, but the National Prosecuting Authority and President Jacob Zuma said in May that 19 children had been killed in the Western Cape alone.

Zuma was speaking at the home of the late Courtney Pieters, a 3-year-old Elsie's River child who was found raped and murdered after being missing for almost two weeks.

In spite of pleas and advocacy over the need to protect children, 3-year-old Minentle Lekhakha of Strand disappeared on Saturday and was found dead near the N2 on Sunday.

"Maybe the laws need to change," said Rass, questioning whether people convicted of murder are being treated harshly enough.

The march is expected to begin at 10:00 in Karee Avenue at the Rebecca van Amsterdam Hall.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said on Thursday the investigation into the double murder in Atlantis was progressing, but no arrests had been made yet.

