8 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspect in Court for Allegedly Kidnapping Man Who Met His Girlfriend On Blind Date

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 27-year-old man made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, extortion and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Clement Onyeica Oghonim was arrested in March this year after the victim's brother alerted the police about an alleged kidnapping, which Oghonim planned as a way of getting the victim to pay damages for allegedly sleeping with his girlfriend.

In a statement by police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela, it is alleged that the victim, a 21-year-old man, met a woman on social media, and set up a blind date at the McDonald's in Sunnyside. The two were allegedly sitting in the victim's car when the man was ambushed by three armed men.

One of the suspects allegedly threatened him with a knife before they all got into the car, and forced the young man to drive to a flat in Sunnyside. The suspects then allegedly demanded money and bank cards from him, which he did not have. The victim's brother was then called to pay a ransom amount to the suspects in order to guarantee his safety and freedom.

According to the statement, upon his arrival in Sunnyside, the brother alerted a police van that was on patrol in the area of the kidnapping, and the accused was caught trying to run away. The other suspects are still at large.

There is no trace of the woman, which Mavimbela says is something common in most cases "where similar meetings result in kidnappings, robberies, theft of motor vehicles and hijackings".

Mavimbela said that two months ago, another man had R190 000 taken from his bank account by kidnappers after one of the kidnappers accused the 54-year-old Johannesburg man of sleeping with his wife.

The two had also allegedly met through a dating site, and organised a blind sex date at the woman's flat, said Mavimbela.

"People should be extra vigilant when engaging with strangers through social media and online dating sites," said Mavimbela in a statement.

Mavimbela told News24 that the suspect is out on R1 000 bail, and his case will be heard on July 6.

Source: News24

South Africa

Thousands Still Displaced After #KnysnaFire

Between 3 000 to 4 000 people are still displaced in Knysna after being evacuated from a fire that threatened to engulf… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.