South Africa: Fifth Person Dies After Isipingo Shooting

A fifth person has died following a shooting in an informal settlement in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Friday.

The victims had not yet been identified, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

While the motive for the shooting was not known, it was suspected to be drug-related.

Shortly after 16:00 on Thursday, three gunmen opened fire on residents in an informal settlement along Nogin Road, killing four men between the ages of 25 and 35. Five people were injured, one of them critically.

The killers are still at large.

Anyone with information about the murders can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

