South Africa: Joburg Mayor Extends Condolences On the Loss of 50/50 Presenter

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has extended his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of producer and presenter, Johann Botha, following his death in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Botha was fatally shot during a robbery at a bar in the Maboneng Precinct at 19.30 in the evening.

The police's Kay Makhubela told Channel24 in a previous interview that Botha was fatally shot when four people - a woman and three men - entered the bar, bought food, and then pointed a gun at the owner. Both the owner and Botha were shot in the upper body and died on the scene. Makhubela confirmed to News24 on Thursday that the four suspects were still at large.Botha is a former producer, presenter and executive producer of the SABC's long-running environmental programme 50/50, and a former presenter and producer of kykNET's environmental programme Projek Aardwolf. Botha also worked as a radio presenter on Afrikaans radio station, RSG. Before his passing, Botha worked as a producer on M-Net's Carte Blanche investigative show.Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and heart sore fans.

"His passing is a loss to the media industry and South Africa as a whole. Mr Botha's long career saw him work as not only a presenter but also a producer on numerous television shows, including Carte Blanche, and radio as well; educating and entertaining millions," said Mashaba in a statement. He added that Botha's close ones were in his thoughts and prayers, and said that he would live in our hearts and memories.In the statement, Mashaba also stressed the city's need to combat crime and make the city safer, saying that he had faith that the police would find those responsible so that they could "face the full might of the law".

"In a bid to better combat crime, the city has allocated R131m towards increased Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) visibility on our streets, particularly in identified crime hotspots in the city," said Mashaba, adding that this would be done with the assistance of provincial police commissioner, and the police, as well as JMPD officers.

