Kenya: 14,000 Speeding Cases Recorded in Nine Months, Says NTSA

Most drivers on Kenyan roads are arrested for speeding, lack of permits and drunk-driving, a National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) report reveals.

The authority recorded 14,949 cases of speeding between July 2016 and March 2017.

There were 7,259 cases of drivers who lacked statutory permits, 6,833 cases of drivers who lacked general compliance and 4,895 cases of drunk driving within that same period.

Ms Wilbrodah Achieng, the deputy chairperson of NTSA South Rift region said general compliance includes road service license, a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) badge, driving license and the road worthiness of the car.

"The PSV badge is exclusive to the driver and the conductor, which allows the two to operate a selected vehicle," she said.

DRUNK DRIVERS

She said the vehicle should also have a valid inspection sticker that is provided by the authority during the motor inspection process.

According to NTSA, long distance drivers tend to comply with the rules more than PSVs.

Truck drivers have also embraced the Sacco system which makes it easier for a driver to comply as it ensures collective responsibility within the Sacco.

"Saccos help in the management and also following up the vehicle. In case a vehicle is found to be at fault, all the vehicles under the Sacco are held responsible," she added.

Ms Achieng was optimistic that additional personnel the office had received would boost the effectiveness of the authority and in turn increase the compliance rate of all drivers.

WEEKEND

According to an NTSA official, Mr Samuel Musunba, most drunk drivers are arrested during the weekend between 10pm and 3am.

"For example if we make twenty arrests on Friday night, you realise on Saturday at the same point we can make thirty arrests," he said in an interview with Nation on Thursday.

Mr Musunba said most drivers do not fear for their safety when driving under influence of alcohol.

"Drivers need to understand that when they are intoxicated, their ability to see the road and steer the car is limited," he said.

He said the authority is planning on starting campaigns and programs on behaviour change aimed at sensitising drivers on the dangers of drunk-driving.