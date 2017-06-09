8 June 2017

Police have denied access to medication to the three human rights activists who were arrested for an alleged illegal possession of a "fire arm" in central Harare on Wednesday.

Linda Masarira, Zimbabwe National Students Union secretary general, Makomborero Haruzivishe, and the Young Voters' Platform national programs coordinator, Desmond Sharukai, were arrested at a local restaurant where they were having a drink Wednesday night for allegedly possessing a gun.

Fellow activists, who witnessed the arrest of the three, said Linda and friends were apprehended after they had an altercation with the workers of the restaurant they were having "drinks" at.

"Linda had a misunderstanding with one of the workers at the restaurant and she pointed a toy gun at him," said the activists who requested not to be named.

According to their attorney, Obey Shava, from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, one of the activists who are detained at Harare Central police station, Haruzivishe, was assaulted during the skirmishes at the scene of their arrest and sustained a "fractured" leg.

"The police have denied my clients access to medication after spending the whole day negotiating with them to have them taken to the hospital so that they can be attended to by doctors," Shava told NewZimbabwe.com in Harare Thursday.

"They denied the request to have them sent to hospital for treatment despite serious and visible injuries," he said.

Shava also said the police were yet to prefer charges against the three activists.

"This is an illegal detention which my clients continue to be under given the fact that it is now than 17 hours since they were arrested.

"If they are to charge them I suspect that they might charge them with assault and possible pointing a gun at someone, but they are yet to charge them," said Shava.

