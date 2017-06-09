8 June 2017

Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Lawyer Arrested in Court

Mutare — A Harare lawyer who came to represent a fraud accused solider at a local magistrate court found himself in the police cells after he was arrested for practicing without a licence.

Before his arrest, Macleen Mahaso had initially appeared before magistrate Innocent Bepura asking that his client Tsungai Mazani be granted bail in case in which the soldier is accused of stealing $59 000.

As he was waiting for the ruling, it was discovered that Mahaso did not have a practicing licence leading to his arrest. He is expected to appear in court for contravening the Legal Practitioners' Act

According to a statement released by Law Society of Zimbabwe, Mahaso's licence expired last year in December.

"Mahaso is not licensed to practice law in Zimbabwe and to have access to police stations, prisons and all courts," reads the statement.

Mazani, the Zimbabwe National Army officer, is still custody and is yet to know his fate as his case was being handled by an unlicensed lawyer.

The army officer is being charged with theft of trust property.

The court heard that Mazani and Ezekiel Murehwa were handed $59 000 on May 29 at around 0540 hours so that they could smuggle it across into Mozambique where the owner intended to purchase bales of second hand clothes for resell in the country.

The pair allegedly connived to steal the money and they fled to Harare. Mazani was later arrested and his accomplice Murehwa has since been granted bail.

Only $25 400 was recovered while the remainder is still missing.

