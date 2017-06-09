Police will soon abandon spot fines in place of an electronic ticketing system that shall see offending motorists' vehicles scanned at roadblock spots and being allowed to pay their fines at a later stage.

This was revealed by Home Affairs deputy minister Obedingwa Mguni during parliament's question and answer session on Wednesday.

He had been asked by backbenchers if police were considering the use of plastic money when accessing spot fines at roadblocks.

Mguni said government has since contracted an unnamed company to change the controversial policing system with plans to introduce the electronic system.

"There is a new company which has come to change the way in which the police are operating so that they do not carry any receipt books," Mguni said.

"We now have a machine which will enable a vehicle's number plates to be scanned. The person would state the owner of the vehicle, a slip will be printed to enable the person even though he does not have cash on him, to approach the nearest police camp and pay.

"We will be having such machines. We are leaving old ways. We want to stop corruption which is there."

Zimbabweans are up in arms with the country's police force which has increased roadblocks with motorists often forced to pay spot fines or risk their vehicles being impounded for release only when the fines are paid.

Government has been accused of pulling all the stops to increase its depleted revenue base through deployment of traffic enforcement teams which have in turn been accused of using bullying tactics to collect spot fines.

Meanwhile, a total of 357 police officers were last year suspended for various cases of indiscipline.

This was also revealed during Wednesday's session by Mguni who was responding to a question by Kuwadzana legislator, Nelson Chamisa.

Chamisa had asked if government would consider revising ZRP's working relationship with citizens in the wake of numerous cases in which police were found violating people's rights.

The MDC-T Vice President cited the continued use of spikes by the police and another recent case in which riot cops threw teargas to disperse a Lupane East meeting attended by his colleague Thokozani Khuphe and other party women.

Mguni said police were receiving proper training at Morris Depot and those who deviate from what they were taught had to be disciplined.

He added, "The disciplining mechanism which is there in the police has actually seen the suspension of more than 357 police officers last year who had been doing other things that are outside their working scope.

"Therefore, it is also the duty of the public to understand what is expected from a policeman so that if that police officer commits something outside the working scope, he has to be reported so that we deal with the police office."