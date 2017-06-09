Zimbabwe: Prophet Given Cash to 'Cleanse', Vanishes With Couple's Savings

Mutare — A self-proclaimed apostolic sect prophet who collected his clients' savings claiming he had a dream that an evil spirit wanted to wipe it out was caged 10 months by a local magistrate.

Ernest Chabata, 50, from Sakubva appeared before magistrate Lazarus Murendo who convicted him of stealing $160 from his clients.

Chabata will, however, may serve fewer months after three were suspended on condition of good behaviour while two were set aside on condition that he restitutes $160.

Prosecutors told the court that Chabata visited Brian Jani's wife and informed her that he had had a bad dream about the family and there was a need to conduct some prayers at the couple's home.

The couple agreed and Chabata charged $50 to conduct the prayers.

During the prayer, the 'prophet' told the couple that he had seen another vision in which the devil wanted to wipe all their savings and advised them to hand over all the money in the house for cleansing.

The couple handed over the money and Chabata promised to pray for it overnight and bring it back the following day.

However Chabata never returned forcing the couple to report the matter to the police.