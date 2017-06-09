Namibia: Oshana Youth Taught How to Make Bricks

Oshakati — Ohorongo Cement on Wednesday trained 11 youths from all the 11 constituencies in Oshana on how to make bricks so that they could utilise their new skill to make a living.

Ohorongo manager of public relations and corporate communications Esther Mbathera related the training is in response to President Hage Geingob's call on the private sector to create employment and decrease unemployment.

The three-hour training at Oshana followed the one in Oshikoto and is part of a series of two-year training regime across the country to teach youth on how to make bricks.

Ohorongo rationalises these short vocational courses will subsequently create jobs for the youth and their peers.

"The certificate that you will receive today is not for you to go look for jobs, but to certify that you are a trained brick maker," Mbathera postulated after the training.

At the end of the training each trainee will acquire a certificate and a brick-making manual.

The training was conducted in partnership with Oshakati Build It that committed itself to buy bricks from the trainees provided that such bricks met the standard requirements.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Chief Regional Officer for Oshana Regional Council Martin Elago praised Ohorongo and Oshakati Build It saying their initiative will give hope to the people who are eager to learn throughout the country.

"This is proof that big companies still have a caring heart at their core," said Elago.

Elago encouraged the trainees to use the skills gained optimally and to contribute to their well-being and that of their community in general.

"I hope the trainees will take the opportunity to share and learn from these experiences. Put your newly acquired skills to the test, employ people and build a business," he noted.

From Oshana, Ohorongo cement will this year further train Ohangwena, Omusati, Khomas and Otjozondjupa.