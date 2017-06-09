Bank Windhoek yesterday announced the conclusion and signing of a facility to the value of 15 million euro (N$216 million) with the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) on Wednesday, 7 June.

The French Development Agency approached Bank Windhoek with an offer to provide mid and long-term facilities, inclusive of technical assistance, for lending towards eligible projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency and natural resources' sustainable use (agriculture, tourism) small-scale investments in Namibia.

The main purposes of the sustainable use of natural and environmental finance (Sunref) agreement in Namibia are to

- reduce the carbon footprint and energy intensity of the Namibian economy;

- secure energy supply of small and medium-sized companies in Namibia;

- leverage investments in the fields of sustainable agriculture and tourism to help structure these strategic sectors;

- provide replicable and innovative good examples of what could be performed through local banks and small to medium-sized companies to ensure scalability.

By targeting small and medium companies, the agreement aims at maximising its impact in terms of job creation.

The agreement is further aligned to Bank Windhoek's sustainability focus and the Bank's commitment to combating climate change, together with the ministry of environment and tourism.

Baronice Hans, managing director of Bank Windhoek, said "we are proud of our association and partnership with the AFD. The loan facility will empower the bank to increase its lending to small-scale enterprises, amongst others, which is a very important sector in Namibia's future economic growth and development. Bank Windhoek strives to be a catalyst for sustainable opportunities in Namibia, and with partnerships such as these aim to empower the communities we serve."

The French ambassador to Namibia, Jaqueline Bassa-Mazzoni, said she was convinced that the agreement, supported by the AFD and implemented by Bank Windhoek, would lead to great and efficient projects in the fields of sustainable development, green tourism and renewable energy.

"I am proud of the Sunref project as it perfectly complies with the objectives of the Harambee Prosperity Plan and the fight against poverty by supporting green job creation," Bassa-Mazzoni noted.