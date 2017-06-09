9 June 2017

Liberia: I Am the Only One On the Bloc

By Samuel P. Kamara

Opposition Liberty Party or LP political leader Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine says he's the only person on the bloc that has come with the relevant experience in politics for this year's presidential and representative's elections.

Cllr. Brumskine who has lost two presidential elections won by President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, argues that in 2005, Mrs. Sirleaf won because she came on the scene as the best known person.

On that basis, Cllr. brumskine claims that it was easier for Mrs. Sirleaf to have drowned the messages of other candidates because of who she was when in terms of politics.

But he insists on being the only one who has that experience, now that Mrs. Sirleaf is not in the presidential race this October.

The LP political leader raises argument that he did not come from the US to be president, neither was he appointed by the President and want to succeed her.Instead, the counsel says he is someone who has been here with the Liberian people and understands the plight of the Liberian people.

When elected president, Cllr. Brumskine says he will embark on programs to help Liberians get into business and be able to sustain themselves within his first hundred days.

He adds that his government will remove all roadblocks that are claimed to be obstructing business in Liberia, not for only Liberians but for all.

Mr. Brumskine vows to ensure a level playing field here for all business people in Liberia, noting that for too long the economy, especially the commerce and trade sectors have been in the hands of foreigners.

The LP political leader promises that the rule of law will be applied to whether Liberians or a foreigner, with the understanding to create opportunities for Liberians to help them partake in competitive business.

