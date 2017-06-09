Liberia: EPA Observes World Environmental Day

Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and partners have celebrated the 2017 World Environmental Day in the commercial hub of Ganta, Nimba County with a caution for Liberians to protect their environment.

The 2017 World Environmental Day, characterized by cultural performances and parade through the principal streets of Ganta, was held on Monday, 5 June under the theme: "Connecting people to nature."

The slogan for this year's celebration is "Appreciate nature, save the environment."The celebration attracted hundreds of students from Ganta and Sanniquellie cities, local county authorities, environmental NGOs, community based organizations and representative from ArcelorMittal.

In a special statement, EPA Executive Director, AnyaaVohiri, notes that World Environmental Day is a day for everyone to connect or reconnect with nature in ways that encourage environmental protection. According to her, this year's World Environmental Day theme remains everyone about the importance of appreciating the beauty of nature.

She also remains the youth here about the role "we all have to play in protecting the earth that we share as our home."This year's theme invites you to think about how we are part of the nature and how intimately we depend on nature. It challenges us to find fun and exciting ways to experience and cherish this vital relationship," Madam Vohiri notes.

She discloses that the EPA is discharging its mandate to give nature a helping hand through the provision of environmental awareness in schools and communities across the country, as well as through the environmental and social impact assessment process that includes stakeholders' consultations.

PA boss indicates that the institution is also helping to protect the environment through compliance, enforcement, monitoring and inspection, among other environmental related policies.

According to Director Vohiri, the agency has helped connect Liberia with international efforts being made to mitigate and adapt to environment changes taking place in the world.

In brief remarks, EPA Deputy Executive Director, UriasGoll says Liberia has a challenge in protecting the environment.Mr. Goll calls on Liberians to change their attitudes and take action to overcome challenges that protecting the environment poses.

Moses A. Massah, UNDP Manager for Energy and Environment, assured EPA of UNDP's continuous support, as it strives to ensure a sustainable environment for al.He discloses that as part of its contributions to the protection of the environment, UNDP is currently collaborating with the EPA to support Youth Exploring Solution (YES), a local youth group to undertake community clean-up campaign in Monrovia. He calls on everyone to take care of the environment since it is important for the sustenance of human lives.