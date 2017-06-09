Liberia: Suspected Imposter Arrested At Phebe Hospital

Private guards at the Phebe Hospital in Bong County have arrested a man believed to be in his late 30s for impersonating as a nurse. Identity of the suspect, who also had two voter registration cards in his possession, has not been revealed as the cards in his possession are also carrying two separate names.

According to authorities at the hospital, the suspect has been moving within the hospital facilities for sometimes, and been able to learn the names of senior staff at the hospital.

The unidentified suspect told hospital authorities that he loves the medical profession and wants to be part of it. He is quoted as saying that he is a dropout of a medical school in Monrovia and has since not been able to enroll at any other institution to further his education.

Some hospital staff explain that the suspect had on several occasions, ridden the hospital workers' bus and pretended to be one of them until it was later discovered that he was an imposter.

He was turned over to state security officers, who later forwarded him to the Gbartala Magisterial Court where he has been charged with loitering, impersonating as a nurse and violating elections law.

Court authorities told this writer that they have not been able to get his real identity but are using Ernest Mulbah, one of the names he is using on one of his voter registration cards to prepare court documents.