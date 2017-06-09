Liberia: Clergy Challenges Representative Aspirants

Political aspirants contesting in Montserrado County Electoral District #16 have been challenged to contribute toward the ongoing New Kru Town sea erosion project, if they truly desire the votes of their people.

The Founder and General Overseer of the Word of Power Church International or WPCI School in Fundaye Community, New Kru Town, Pastor Daniel Kannah, challenged the legislative aspirants on Wednesday, 7 June during the institution's 3rd anniversary celebration.

Pastor Daniel Kannah says several learning institutions in the area are at the risk of being swept away by the continuous sea erosion if concrete steps were not taken to fast track the government - sponsored erosion project, which he claims has been dormant for the past two months.

Pastor Kannah has cited the Jewel Howard Taylor Elementary, Faith in Christ, Point Four Elementary and many other schools as learning institutions that are not too far from the sea.

He says further that several aspirants, including Unity Party or UP aspirant Robert Teah and Bishop Kontoe were confronted about the sea erosion problem, but they assured them they would contribute to the project.

Meanwhile, Pastor Kannah is calling on government to resume the sea erosion project, expressing fears that any further delay with the project would lead to the destruction of infrastructures in the area by the sea.