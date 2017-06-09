9 June 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Clergy Challenges Representative Aspirants

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Mondaye

Political aspirants contesting in Montserrado County Electoral District #16 have been challenged to contribute toward the ongoing New Kru Town sea erosion project, if they truly desire the votes of their people.

The Founder and General Overseer of the Word of Power Church International or WPCI School in Fundaye Community, New Kru Town, Pastor Daniel Kannah, challenged the legislative aspirants on Wednesday, 7 June during the institution's 3rd anniversary celebration.

Pastor Daniel Kannah says several learning institutions in the area are at the risk of being swept away by the continuous sea erosion if concrete steps were not taken to fast track the government - sponsored erosion project, which he claims has been dormant for the past two months.

Pastor Kannah has cited the Jewel Howard Taylor Elementary, Faith in Christ, Point Four Elementary and many other schools as learning institutions that are not too far from the sea.

He says further that several aspirants, including Unity Party or UP aspirant Robert Teah and Bishop Kontoe were confronted about the sea erosion problem, but they assured them they would contribute to the project.

Meanwhile, Pastor Kannah is calling on government to resume the sea erosion project, expressing fears that any further delay with the project would lead to the destruction of infrastructures in the area by the sea.

Liberia

Lone Stars Troop In

A confident but injury-ridden Liberian senior national football team began arriving in Harare in batches yesterday,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.