South Africa: Subversion, Treason and Other Frivolities

analysis

Who would have thought that only 23 years into our new fragile democracy, we would be hearing murmurings of subversion and treason? Yet these are the times we find ourselves in. A rather pathetic state of affairs.

I have previously called into question the quality of our political discourse, and I think it is worth doing so again. This time I think paying attention to the structure of an argument may help.

To do this I turn to a model put forward by a British philosopher, Stephen Toulmin (1922 - 2009). Yes, he is an old dead white guy, but his way of viewing an argument still has some value.

Toulmin argued that absolutism lacks practical value. He defined key elements that constitute a substantive or practical argument. In so doing, he provided a model for argumentation. There are various pictures or drawings of the argument structure but there are six key attributes of which only three are central to practical arguments.

A claim is the statement which you expect a person to accept on the strength of your argument. The claim usually requires proof - and this is where the data or evidence (sometimes called grounds) comes in. A...