9 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Suspects' DNA Doesn't Match in Rape and Murder of Khayelitsha Girl, 4

Murder and rape charges have been withdrawn against two men who were arrested after four-year-old Iyapha Yamile's body was found in Khayelitsha last month, it emerged on Friday.

The State found there was no evidence linking Thabiso Mtshanguta and Thabo Titus to the crimes, said Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

"There is male DNA that was found in the underwear and lower parts of the deceased's body but that DNA does not belong to the two accused who appeared in court this morning."

Yamile was last seen playing with a friend near her home before her disappearance.

Her parents reported her missing after searching the neighbouring homes. Residents had driven around, calling her name through the loudhailer and asking for assistance from the community.

Her little body was discovered in a plastic bag near her home the next morning.

African National Congress (ANC) councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni previously told News24 that three shacks belonging to the accused were burnt down by people enraged by her death.

With the charges withdrawn on Friday, the search was back on for the perpetrator/s.

"Investigation on that DNA is continuing and we hope it will point us in a direction where a suspect will be arrested and prosecuted," said Ntabazalila.

Source: News24

South Africa

