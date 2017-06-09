9 June 2017

South Africa: More Rain Hampers South Africa 'A'

South Africa 'A' suffered further rain frustration on their tour to the United Kingdom after only 13 overs were possible on the opening day of their first four-day, warm-up match against Hampshire in Southampton on Thursday.

With three of their five 50-over matches already washed out by the weather, the visitors would have been hoping for a better start to the second part of their tour at the Ageas Bowl but it did not happen.

After a mainly rainy Day One on the southern coast of England, they reached stumps on 18/2.

This after the home side, captained by Australian George Bailey, won the toss and opted to field first.SA 'A' skipper Aiden Markram lasted just 13 deliveries until he was dismissed by Brad Wheal for three, while Theunis de Bruyn made six and was then removed by Matt Salisbury.Play lasted a little under an hour in total with Heino Kuhn batting for the full duration to be nine not out at stumps, with Rudi Second yet to score.SA 'A' are playing two warm-up matches, before facing hosts the England Lions in a one-off, four-day game on June 21. South Africa 'A' squad for four-day series against England Lions:

Heino Kuhn (Titans), Aiden Markram - captain (Titans), Theunis de Bruyn (Knights), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins), Jason Smith (Cape Cobras), Heinrich Klaasen - wkt (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Rudi Second (Knights), Dane Piedt (Cape Cobras), Dane Paterson (Cape Cobras), Duanne Olivier (Knights), Junior Dala (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions)

