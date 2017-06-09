8 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Legislature Hosts Religious Sectoral Parliament in Ventersdorp, 9 Jun

On Friday, 09 June 2017, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie, will host a Religious Sectoral Parliament under the theme: "Enhancing Social Cohesion through Freedom of Religion" at the Tshing Community Hall in Ventersdorp at 09h00.

In commemoration of the 20 years of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa and the establishment of the National Council of Provinces, the sectoral parliament will solicit ideas and challenges from leaders in the sector to communicate on ways to promote social cohesion through religion and build a better society.

As South Africa's faces the triple challenge of "unemployment, poverty and inequality" caused by the lack of social cohesion. The Legislature finds expression in bringing all religions of diversity to look into the matter of social cohesion as an important element feature of nation building that defines any society and religious groups. It can play a critical role in instilling good values in society.

Among stakeholders invited to attend the event are representatives from the North West University - Faculty on Theological Studies, Premier's Office - RHR Office, Dept. Of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs,Hindu Federation, Bahai Council, Rastafarism Community, Muslim Judiciary Council, Indeginous Churches Of South Africa, National Interfaith Council Of Sa (Nicsa), South African Minister's Fraternal (Samifra), South African Council Of Churches (Sacc) and the Federation Of African Independent Churches.

