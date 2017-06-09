South Africa: Investigations Result in Lengthy Sentences of Two Rapists

The courts showed no mercy to two rapists who were respectively handed down lengthy sentences for their ruthless acts of crime against women. John Christians was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for a rape he committed in June 2015 in Saldanha and Desroy Cornellisen will spend 15 years in prison for a rape he perpetrated in June last year in Stellenbosch. Our investigating officers went to great lengths to ensure that the two rapists and the thoroughly investigated case dockets were presented to court, as we will not allow crimes against women and children to go unpunished.

