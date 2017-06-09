9 June 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Opens Criminal Case Against Deputy Finance Minister Buthelezi

press release By Manny De Freitas MP

The DA has opened a criminal case against Deputy Finance Minister, Sfiso Buthelezi, in light of allegations that he appears to have gained from R150 million in contracts from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) while he was Chairperson, awarded to his brother.

The case was opened this morning at the Cape Town Central Police Station.

The DA believes there appears to be a clear case of corruption implicating Deputy Minister Buthelezi and we therefore laid criminal charges in terms of the Prevention of Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

In terms of the Act, Buthelezi could be guilty of the general offence of corruption, an offence in respect of contracts, an offence in respect of tenders and an offence relating to private interests in public contracts.

The DA have also written to Parliament's Transport Committee Chairperson, Dikeledi Magadzi, calling on the Hawks to come before Parliament to bring the Committee up to date with the current Prasa investigations. It is shocking how many criminal investigations are yet to be completed and the Hawks are long overdue in updating Parliament.

We expect that the South African Police Services (SAPS) will fully and thoroughly investigate this matter so that Deputy Minister Buthelezi is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Manny de Freitas MP

DA Shadow Minister of Transport

South Africa

