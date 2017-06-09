South Africa: Reporter's Parliamentary Notebook - Chickens, Heists and National Key Points in the House

analysis

Parliament got its chicken from Canada, the EFF pointed out in its questioning of government's handling of the impact of chicken imports on local producers. "I would like Parliament to procure local chicken. If they don't do that let's engage Parliament," replied Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davis during Wednesday's economic Q&A in the House. While often the focus on Parliament is on big days, like President Jacob Zuma's appearances, on any given day the most curious bits of information emerge in the House, and before committees that often also are treated to some bizarre behaviour by officials. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

It was newly-appointed interim acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba's first appearance in the hot seat at Wednesday's meeting of the police committee. Surrounded by top SAPS managers his main role, as had been the case with his predecessors, was directing who should respond to what.

And so MPs learnt the SAPS categorises its police stations according to the rank of the officer in charge. With Soshanguve, Pretoria, having been upgraded to a "brigadier station", up from a "colonel station", more policing resources could now be expected for that township. However, while Gauteng police are thinking about opening...