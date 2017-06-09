9 June 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Stolen Property Recovered and Four Suspects Arrested

press release

Thorough investigations by a detective of Manenberg SAPS led to the arrest of four suspects aged 21, 24, 24 and 28 respectively, today (Friday, 2017-06-09) at about 05:00 after a theft out of motor vehicle case was reported.

Yesterday the complainant parked his vehicle at place of residence in Susan Court, Heideveld, Manenberg, and last night he discovered it broken into and all sports equipment and valuables stolen. He immediately opened a case of theft out of motor vehicle. According to information, the stolen valuables are soccer equipment used as a tool to keep kids off the streets and mischievous behaviour in the community. Taking into account the needs of the community, Detective Sergeant Darryl van Noie got hold of the docket and immediately started to work on it. After following up all information available and driven by the SAPS vision to make sure that offenders are brought to justice, he arrested the suspects and recovered all the equipment and valuables worth R10 000 that was stolen. These suspects are due to make a court appearance in Athlone Magistrate's Court once they has been charged.

