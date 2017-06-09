Liberia: Gabriel Johns - 'I Take the Blame'

After conceding his third defeat of the season, the head coach of Keitrace FC, Gabriel Johns, says he takes the blame for the defeat against LPRC Oilers in his side's previous midweek fixture at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

According to Coach Johns, the game was handled well by the referees and the goals were all fair, but his players' approach to the match was not good as compared to previous matches.

"We lost to LPRC Oilers due to poor approach and my players were over confident due to the result of the first leg between us and Oilers, therefore I take the blame as a coach," he said.

The first leg between Keitrace and LPRC Oilers ended in Keitrace's favor with a 2-0 victory.

However, Coach Johns expressed optimism that his side is going to recover against Invincible Eleven in the second leg of their FA Cup round-two clash.

The first leg match between the two sides in the FA Cup which was their third meeting of the season ended goalless, but Invincible Eleven had the best of chances.

"We respect our opponents and congratulate them for their win yesterday, but I can assure our supporters that we are going to bounce back against IE, no matter the system they are going to use," he said.

Since the start of the season, Coach Johns' Keitrace FC have lost to three opponents in the championship, including Barrack Young Controllers, Monrovia Club Breweries and LPRC Oilers.

Keitrace, who are currently seated in the 6th position on the championship log, still have tough opponents, including BYC, FC Fassel, ELWA United, Watanga FC, Nimba United and LISCR FC in their remaining fixtures.