South Africa: Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs On Disaster Management in Western Cape

NATJOC Priority committee Disaster Management met this morning at 10h00 in Pretoria. The JOC received a report from the Western Cape Teams on the ground coordinated through the Provincial Joints Operation Intelligence Structure (PROVJOINTS) and the Provincial Disaster Management.

After few days of the Cape Coast being battered by heavy storms and rains, the situation on the ground remains dire with many community members negatively affected by this extreme weather conditions.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) indicated that intense cold frontal system that caused the recent severe weather over the Cape Town region is moving eastwards south of the country. The weather has largely cleared up over Cape Town and the west coast, and the wind has weakened drastically. The chances of rain along the Cape south coast today is not high, about 30%, and as the day progresses the chances decrease. Strong to gale force winds of 25-35 knots (50-65 km/h) will occur today on the south and south eastern coastal regions from Overberg to East London, weakening in the west later this afternoon.

As the rains are beginning to clear off, the runway fires are raging in some parts of the Cape, especially areas around Knysna. There are still showers that are expected in the Cape and communities are requested to continue being cautious.

The road infrastructure in some areas are not accessible due to damages and the fire in some areas. The number of houses have also been destroyed and the various teams on the ground are working around the clock to ensure that those displaced are assisted with temporary shelter. An estimated 8000 - 10 000 people have thus far been evacuated from various areas and negatively affected by the unfolding conditions in the Western Cape.

Early estimates included severe devastation to the following suburbs of Knysna:

a). Brenton-on-Lake

b). Brenton-on-Sea

c). Nania

d). Eastford

e). Knysna Heights

f). Fisherhaven

g). Brakenhill

h). Belvedere Heights

i). Green Pastures

j). Greenfield

k). Jood se Kamp

l) White Location

To this effect, humanitarian support is being co-ordinated for all the displaced residents of the greater Knysna area, after devastating fires last night, whilst also assisting those affected by the storms and heavy rains that battered the Cape. A wide range of humanitarian agencies and government are already providing assistance, but judging by the condition on the ground and the sheer impact this conditions had on the ground.

The meeting today noted that the fires continue to burn and all available resources have been deployed.

It was also noted that telecoms network has been disconnected due to heavy storms and fires that continue to rage. The teams from Telkom are on the ground and working around the clock to restore communications. This activated crisis team is identifying hotspots that require urgent interventions. The efforts to restore communication networks are in some areas hampered by the continuing fires and heavy storms.

The Defence Force appraised the NATJOINTS that the request to deploy Helicopters has been approved and three Oryx Helicopters are deployed. The deployment of the three helicopters will go a long way in assisting to extinguish the raging fires.

The meeting also noted that the Department of Environmental Affairs has deployed the Working for Fire team to assist in the Western Cape to extinguish the current fires in the Southern Cape.

At present, the extreme weather conditions have also resulted in the destruction of property and infrastructure. Some roads and bridges have been negatively affected as some are damaged and are not accessible. Communities and drivers are urged to be vigilant when using some of these affected roads.

Even though there are 9 lives lost, the successful evacuation of those affected by the extreme weather conditions suggests that disaster management planning was a success. The disaster teams will continue to implement plans to ensure safety of people and infrastructure.

The NATJOINTS met again at 15h00 to assess the situation and receive progress reports.

